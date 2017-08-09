Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, who is a candidate for NA-120 seat that was left vacant after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court, today filed a petition against political activities of former PM with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the morning Advocate Babar Awan filed a petition a few hours ago before Nawaz is expected to lead a rally from Islamabad via GT Road towards his hometown.

Under section 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002 the petition has been filed and requests that Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified from holding any post in any political party.

Under Article 62 of Constitution in the Panamagate case Nawaz sharif’s opposition has criticize his role in PML-N after disqualification.

Stated in the petition that party carrying Nawaz’s name everytime should be banned and also the nominations for post of PM and for cabinet made by Nawaz should be declared illegal.

It further adds, Any person using the name of “Muslim League Nawaz” should be declared to be in conflict with the constitution and the law.

On the advise of Chairman Imran Khan the petition was drawn up by Awan.