MIRPUR (AJK) - A three-member European delegation called for early grant of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris in line with the internationally-acknowledged norms and commitments.

Member of British Parliament Andrew Gwynne, Member of European Parliament Wajid Khan Monday and Councilor Aasim Rashid from Rockdale, UK were speaking at a reception hosted by Senior Vice Chairman MSF (N) and PML-N AJK Malick Sohail Awan here on Monday.

The three-member British delegation is currently on a visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir on the invitation of President Sardar Masood Khan to be apprised of the crucial conditions in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The valley has been suffering the massacre of the freedom loving people by the Indian occupational forces for the last 70 years in general and last 28 years in particular. They have launched the peaceful struggle for the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian rule.

The Kashmiri expatriates leader and the Chief of the Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement in UK Raja Nijabat Hussain, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, PML-N AJK Women wing leader Mrs Ishrat Sajaad, Raja Naseer Akhtar PRO to PM AJK, Ch Ghazenfer Suleman Raja, Raja Ali Ahmed, Syed Iyaaz Shah, Raja Altaf and the host PML-N AJK leader Malick Sohail Awan also spoke on the occasion raising the urgency of the immediate peaceful solution to Kashmir issue.

The speakers declared that Kashmir was not the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan - rather it is the issue of human rights involving the future of 20 million people of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir. “This birth right of the people of Jammu & Kashmir was already acknowledged by the international community through the resolutions of the United Nations - which spoke of the grant of right to the people of the Himalayan state to decide about their future through a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations Organization, they recalled. Expressing grave concern over the continued human rights abuses in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, British MP Andrew Gwynne, belonging to the opposition Labour Party, emphasised for the immediate grant of justice to the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir through the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

He admitted the historic reality that since Britain was also responsible for the creation of Kashmir issue during the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, it (Britain) has the moral and global obligation to perform its due role to pave the way for settlement of Kashmir issue. He said that 70-year-old Kashmir issue should be settled through just and principled manner in line with the wishes of the basic stake-holders - the people of Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

Describing Kashmir as one of the unresolved major global issues of human rights issue, MP Andrew called for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through political means. He said that since Kashmir issue was virtually becoming threat to the regional and rather global peace, the same should immediately be resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people for the emergence of permanent and durable peace in South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Wajid Khan said that since Kashmiris enjoyed the status of the basic party to this lingering global dispute, their participation in the process for resolution of the issue could not be brushed aside in any way.

He fully agreed to the idea about performance of due role by Britain and European countries to facilitate both Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful and political manner since continuation of Kashmir issue could pose threat not only to the regional peace - but the world over. “It is therefore imperative Kashmir issue be solved for the sake of establishment of permanent and durable peace in the sub continent but also necessary to avert any threat to the world peace,” he added.

Wajid said that since UN resolutions on Kashmir also provide a clear opportunity for the resolution of the issue, Britain including the like-minded members of the British and European parliaments sought early settlement of the Kashmir issue according to the will of Jammu Kashmir people.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the UK-based Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement Raja Nijabat Hussain said that by acknowledging Kashmir issue as threat to the regional and global peace, the European community including Britain primarily wanted the early peaceful solution to the much delayed dispute through a composite dialogue between India and Pakistan through the involvement of the recognised leadership of Jammu Kashmir people.

He added that under the same spirit, always considered Kashmir as the high profile issue and offered its effective role for the peaceful resolution acceptable to all the three stakeholders including Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris.

He said that the Britain-based Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates were performing perform a significant role for the early peaceful and political settlement of various global disputes especially the Kashmir conflict.

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Director General Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani said that the British Kashmiris were performing an affective role in the British politics including in both houses of the British Parliament for raising the global issues including Kashmir. In this connection, he referred to the frequent meetings of the Pakistan / Kashmir-origin British MPs with the like-minded parliamentary groups to get ensured their due role for early peaceful solution to the issue.

He emphasised that the British Kashmiris will have to perform their further due vibrant role to project the Kashmir freedom movement abroad with special focus to muster the sympathies of the external world for the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir problem.

Expressing strong reaction over the increased human rights abuses in Indian held Kashmir valley, Kiyani sought immediate intervention of the international organizations of human rights for getting the Indian state terrorism abandoned in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The director general called upon the UN and international human rights organisations to move for getting the Indian military troops removed from occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the Kashmiris have totally rejected the Indian rule over their motherland and they were fully determined to get liberation from the Indian slavery. “India cannot keep Jammu & Kashmir in her forcible rule through aggressive e means for further long time,” he declared.