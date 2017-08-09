During the Friday sermon the Imam of Faisal mosque was asked not to speak on political issues and not to seek Allah’s guidance for the rulers of this country following a complaint by an intelligence agency.

The rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Masoom Yasinzai told the reporters that “I have advised the imam not to get involved in political issues as Faisal Mosque is for all the Muslims irrespective of their political and religious affiliations.”

He said that he took this step after he got a complaint from an intelligence agency that the imam had sought Allah’s guidance for the rulers during his sermon.

Federation of All-Pakistan Universities Staff Association (FAPUSA) protested against the IIUI administration for refusing to allow its representatives to hold an event in the university’s auditorium on Tuesday. The association also announced to hold a nationwide black day against the anti-democratic and irresponsible attitude of the administration.

The reactor contended that universities are meant for academic debates and discussions and in order to conduct such an event, prior permission should be sought from the organizers.

“We have a committee in university which receives applications and discusses the purpose of the event and then gives its approval. The university permits to conduct an event after thoroughly reviewing the agenda and the speakers. But this procedure was not followed by FAPUSA and the Academic Staff Association of the IIUI,” the rector told the media.

“It is becomes difficult for the university administration to handle the matter if any speaker talks against the government, federation etc. That’s why we request all organizers to follow the proper procedure for getting permission for using the auditorium,” he told.

Under these circumstances how can we give permission to everyone to deliver speeches on our platform? When teachers deliver speeches they do so in accordance with the rules and procedures of this university. We strongly believe that the IIUI is meant for academic discussions and we always support healthy debates on important issues,” he said.

FAPUSA said that it would hold the black day on Wednesday across the country. Teachers wanted discuss various issues such as the post-18th constitutional amendment and higher education scenario in the country and academic and administrative reforms in the higher education sector by holding an academic event in the university.

“The elected faculty representatives belonging to various public sector universities gathered at the Allama Iqbal Auditorium of the IIUI Faisal Mosque campus on Tuesday morning but it was a matter of utter surprise for the participants that the doors of the auditorium were closed,” said a press release issued by FAPUSA. It said the faculty members were not allowed to sit at any other alternative place. As a result, they observed a protest in front of the main entrance to the campus.

President FAPUSA Dr Kaleemullah Bareach told the media that “Universities are meant for academic debates and discussions and barring the teachers from discussing an academic issue is very unjust and unfair. Staff association of the IIUI had taken the permission but when they reached there they were surprised to see the doors locked. He said the teachers were also to discuss the issue of unemployed PhD scholars.”

The teachers also called upon the prime minister to take serious notice of this matter.