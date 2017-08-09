ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking court’s directives to stop the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) from holding a rally on GT Road from August 9.

IHC judge Aamer Farooq reserved the judgment after hearing preliminary arguments over the maintainability of the petition.

Usman Saeed Basra, a lawyer affiliated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had filed the petition, citing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the federal government, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and the government of Punjab as respondents.

According to the petitioner, the holding of the rally on GT Road by the ruling party was an attempt to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court and pressurize accountability courts.

Basra said that the Supreme Court through its verdict on July 28 disqualified Nawaz Sharif as member national assembly. He and other members of his party were attempting to malign the apex court terming the ouster a conspiracy.

The petitioner maintained that to incite public anger, the PML-N and former PM Sharif had decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 9.

He said that the act was tantamount to subverting and undermining the authority of the judiciary and thus an attack on the independence of the judiciary. He continued that with a show of power, the PML-N and Sharif wanted to pressurize the National Accountability Bureau that would be hearing corruption references against him.

The petitioner had prayed to the court to direct the federal government, the ICT administration and the Punjab government to stop the rally.

Meanwhile, another petition was also moved in the IHC to stop the PML-N rally, fearing that it would cause the law and order situation in the country.

The petition was moved by Waheed Ahmad Kamal and Malik Muhammad Yousaf citing the Secretary Interior, Secretary Cabinet Division, Director General Intelligence Bureau, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, district magistrate, Inspector General Islamabad police and IG Punjab police as respondents.

They had requested the court that the act of former PM Sharif regarding the departure schedule from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road was illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority and the respondents may be directed to stop his departure schedule.