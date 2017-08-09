MULTAN:- An official of a secret agency was shot dead here in Cantonment area on Tuesday. Police sources confirmed that the deceased was a Sub-Inspector of a law-enforcement agency. Witnesses told police that two unidentified armed persons targeted and killed him. He was rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. Law-enforcing agencies encircled the area after the incident. Police registered a case against unidentified attackers.–OUR STAFF REPORTER