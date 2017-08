Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is personally checking the security arrangements of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s rally headed by Nawaz Sharif.

According to news reports, the preparations for Nawaz's speech at Jehlum where stage has been set at Jatta Chowk. Furthermore DJ Wali's sound system is also been installed.

Two walk through gates are being installed for the stage, reports stated.