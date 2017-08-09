PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday distanced itself from commenting over the issue of Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, however; clarified that no invitation was given to her for joining the party.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) KP Deputy Secretary General Bahrullah said while speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club that Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against Imran Khan was an internal matter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and they would not make any comment on the issue. He also said that the JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch had already denied his statement on the issue, adding that the party’s stance was clear in this regard.

In reply to a query about re-activation of defunct Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), a former alliance of the religious political parties, he said that the matter was discussed in a meeting with leaders of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) at JI headquarter in Mansoora, Lahore. He said that a committee was also constituted under the leadership of JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch in this regard.

He also said that all options were opened for the JI, whether it would make seat-to-seat adjustment, or would go for electoral alliance with other religious political parties or would opt for revival of the MMA before the upcoming general elections. However, he said that things would be cleared with the passage of time as election schedule was yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Flanked by JI youth wing district president, Siddiqu Paracha, and Iqbal Khan, Bahrullah hoped that JI would get a thumping majority in general elections 2018 and would be able to form government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the JI would continue its struggle for a corruption-free Pakistan.

Earlier, a former district president of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Muhammad Irfan along with his family members and friends announced joining the JI after quitting the APML. Irfan said that the APML had failed to play its role in politics and implement its manifesto in KP. He said that division within APML in KP was another reason of his departure from the party. He said that JI was a well organised political party, which had always remained steadfast on its manifesto. He added that the JI, led by Sirajul Haq, always raised voice against corrupt people and for the downtrodden segments of the society, therefore; he decided to join the JI.

The district youth president on the occasion explained about the Azadi night and other events in connection with celebrations of 70th Independence Day in Jinnah Park Peshawar on Aug 13.

He said the JI Ameer Sirajul Haq would be the chief guest at the event while a large number of youth from across the province would participate.

