LODHRAN/BAHAWALPUR/SAHIWAL - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that the provision of cheap and swift justice is top priority of the judiciary, and sought lawyers’ and people’s cooperation to improve the system.

Addressing the Lodhran Bar members, he added that the people and lawyers should make judiciary strong, saying that the society and the lawyers were nothing without strong judiciary.

The chief justice said that departments like judiciary have nothing to do with politics. “With the strong linkage between the bar and the bench, we will continue to give verdicts on cases in accordance with law. We will not let injustice take place with anyone however judiciary, lawyers and people should respect each other,” he said.

He directed the young lawyers to take full benefit from the E-Library to expand their knowledge on law. He urged the lawyers to leave the strike culture and adapt constructive and positive thinking. He appreciated the linking of Lodhran to High Court Bahawalpur Bench, and said that in this matter lawyers should choose Bahawalpur or Multan bench.

He further said that for the provision of justice, the Lahore High Court would provide every possible facility for the lawyers and litigants. He added that judiciary would take more steps for the welfare of judicial officials.

He also pledged efforts for the establishment of shuttle transport service between Bahawalpur Bench and Lodhran for the lawyers, boundary walls of lawyers’ chambers, separate bar room for female lawyers and Lawyers Colony.

Later, the Lahore High Court chief justice inaugurated the E-Library and IT Centre at District Court Bahawalpur. He said that e-libraries will help increase the knowledge and awareness of the lawyers. He added that today’s is the world of information thus the lawyers should derive full benefit from E-Library. Lawyers should utilise E-Library for the preparation of their cases, he stressed.

Addressing the District Bar, he said that at the district courts, computer, printer, WiFi and other facilities have been provided. He added that with the help of E-Library, the lawyers’ access to knowledge across the world will be made possible.

He said that E-Library will facilitate the lawyers in their preparation of cases and difficulties of the people could be rectified. He added that for the convenience of people from Lodhran District, they have been provided with the facility to register their cases in Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench or Lahore High Court Multan Bench. In this regard, a Notification has been issued, he said.

He said that steps were being taken for the establishment of Lawyer’s Colony and land provision for the lawyer chambers.

Earlier, District Bar Association President Usman Farooq had demanded the provision of land for the lawyer’s chambers and establishment of Lawyer’s Colony during his address and thanked the chief justice on visiting the district bar.

Later, the LHC chief justice inaugurated a meeting room at district courts, and said that a separate pathway be made for the children and more steps be taken for the public convenience on the court premises.

Addressed Sahiwal District Bar Association members, he said that IT system has been launched in the 36 districts and 88 tehsils of Punjab.

“Our priority is to solve the public problems. We are modernising the judicial system,” he said. He added that the future of Pakistan’s judiciary was very bright as our young generation is educated. “We are starting directorate judiciary system to replace the old one across the Punjab. We want the educated people to join the judiciary,” he said.

He said, “We understand the problems 1,800 judges working in Punjab.” Justice Ali Akbar Quraishi, Justice Mamon Rasheed, Justice Ameenuddin of Lahore High Court were also present.