MULTAN - A love marriage woman was shot dead allegedly by her brother in the name of honour outside Lahore High Court Multan Bench here on Tuesday, the police said.

The accused was identified as Zulqarnain, 17, who was arrested by police from the spot.

The woman namely Kulsoom died on the spot while three others including her spouse Rafaqat, a lawyer and a passerby also got injured in the firing. They were rushed to hospital where condition of Rafaqat is stated to be precarious.

Police said that Kulsoom, resident of Rajanpur, contracted a love marriage with Rafaqat a few months ago and her family filed a case against her. The ill-fated lady came to the LHC Multan Bench to attend hearing of the case and got killed by her brother, who ambushed the couple just outside the court. Police recovered the murder weapon from the accused while the body of the deceased was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.