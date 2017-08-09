BAHAWALPUR/BUREWALA - The martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was observed here at his tomb in Tufailabad, Burewala on Tuesday.

Brigadier Jawad Ahmed Zaka laid floral wreaths on the grave of the martyr on behalf of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander 31 Corps Lt-Gen Sher Afgun. Guard of honour was presented to the Shaheed’s grave by a Pakistan Army contingent. Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed had sacrificed his life for the protection of the motherland in 1958.

On the occasion, family of Shaheed further cemented the sentiments of patriotism and love for Pakistan Army by expressing their feelings. A large number of people attended the wreath laying ceremony which included representatives from civil administration, local notables, general populace, retired officers and soldiers as well as families of Shuhada. Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti was also present on the occasion.