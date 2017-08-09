Major stopovers

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will address various PML-N gatherings and receive a warm welcome from the party leaders and workers on his way to Lahore from Islamabad via GT Road.

JHELUM

Nawaz Sharif will be accorded a warm welcome at Sohawa, the entry point of the district, by MPA Raja Awais Khalid. He will be brought to Dina city in a procession of workers where MPA Mehar Fayyaz along with other leaders will welcome him.

At Jada Chowk, the entrance of Jhelum city from Rawalpindi side, MPA Ch Lal Hussain along with his elder brother Khadim Hussain, MNA Raja Matloob, MPA Ch Nazar Gondal and MNA Nighat Parveen Mir will receive the PML-N big gun’s caravan and take them to Jhelum city.

According to PML-N District president Ch Boota Javed and Secretary General Hafiz Ejaz Janjua, all the arrangements have been finalised for the stay of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif stay near the River Jhelum bridge, Sara-i-Alamgir, district Gujrat.

According to the party sources, Nawaz is likely to stay in Tulip Hotel, situated at the bank of the River Jhelum and to be served with Jhelum River’s fish known for its taste and aroma.

Local political pundits are of the view that dominant clans of the the district i.e Rajpoot, Jutt and Gujjar are affiliated with PML-N and they will accord a warm welcome to the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made to avert any unpleasant situation. The district police have chalked out a comprehensive plan for the security of the PML-N chief’s caravan and deployed hundreds of policemen, both in civvies and uniform, besides deploying sharpshooters and sniffing dogs.

GUJRAT

For the purpose, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali visited the PML-N House and reviewed the arrangements. Abid Sher also monitored the preparation of a stage for the address of the disqualified PM to the party meeting. It is learnt that the party workers and supporters from all over the Punjab will reach Gujrat to welcome their leader. He will also address a youth convention.

Gujrat MNAs, Ch Jaffar Iqbal, Ch Abid Raza Kotla, Nawabzada Mazhar Ali Khan and MPAs Haji Imran Zafar, Nawabzada Haider Mehdi, Major Moin, Ashraf Deona, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Malik Hanif Awan, Ch Shabbir Kotla have finalised their preparations to welcome the ex-premier in Gujrat.

GUJRANWALA

The Gujranwala police and administration have also finalised foolproof security arrangements as about 800 policemen will perform their duties at GT Road. The city roads have been decorated with welcoming banners inscribed with pro-Nawaz slogans by the local leaders and ministers.

In this connection, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq, State Minister Abid Sher Ali and other party leaders visited Gujranwala district and gave directions to the party leaders and workers to make the reception a success.

Senior PML-N leader and former federal minister Ghulam Dastgir Khan is heading the PML-N team in this regard. Dozens of welcoming camps have been established at GT Road where parliamentarians and other leaders will welcome their leader. According to the plan, Nawaz Sharif will stay at the house of Ghulam Dastgir Khan’s daughter in the night while Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice president Kamran Khalid Butt will arrange a dinner for the guests. Special dishes, including Siri Paye, batairy, desi chicken, tandoori roti, Hareesa, barbecue and sweet dishes will be served to the guests.

PML-N Youth Wing City President Shoaib Butt along with workers will receive Nawaz Sharif at Chenab Gate while MNA Iftikhar Cheema along with MPAs Shoukat Manzoor Cheema and Akmal Saif Chattha will receive Nawaz at Wazirabad. MNA Mehmood Bashir Virk along with MPAs Toufeeq Butt and Pir Ghulam Farid will welcome him at Rahwali while Federal Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, MPAs Abdul Rauf Mughal, Ashraf Ansari, Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram and Haji Muhammad Saeed will receive him at Iqbal High School where he is expected to address a gathering.

A camp has been arranged at Sheikhupura Morr to accord a warm welcome to the party chief. However, MNA Rana Umer Nazir, MPAs Rana Akhter and Qaisar Sandhu will receive Nawaz Sharif at Kamoki. To make the reception successful, efforts have also been made to get favour of all major castes, including Kashmiri, Rajput, Gujjar, Sheikh etc. The municipal corporation and the provincial government have also started cleaning the main GT Road where patchwork is also being done.

WAZIRABAD

Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk has been selected as the main reception point where MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, MC Chairman Babu Shoaib Idrees and other notables of PML-N will welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood visited Allahwala Chowk along with MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema, Babu Shoaib Idrees and Imtiaz Azhar Bagri to

finalise the welcome plan.

It was decided that MNA Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema along with his aides will receive the PML-N leader at Ahmadnagar Chowk near the overhead bridge, 200 metres from the first reception point.

The local party leaders, including MNA Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema, MPAs Akmal Saif Chattha and Shaukat Manzoor Cheema and N district President Mustansar Ali Gondal will especially participate in the gathering.

Major stopovers