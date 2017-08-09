As ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ready to start his ‘homecoming rally’ from Islamabad to Lahore, his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, however will not accompany him in the rally.

Maryam Nawaz along with Kulsoom Nawaz was sent to Lahore yesterday a day before the rally despite her willingness to accompany her father.

Before leaving the capital, Maryam Nawaz took to twitter praying for safety and security of Nawaz Sharif.

She shared the pictures on her account “Abbu seeing us off as we leave for Lahore, May Allah protect him from all evil,” she wrote.

Abu seeing us off as we leave for Lahore..... Entrusted my beloved to Allah... May Allah protect him from all evils.

Maryam further wrote that she wanted to go with her father but Nawaz Sharif refused and “his word is last for me.”

I wanted to accompany him so requested. He refused. His word is the last for me. Baap ka hukam. https://t.co/DuFTtgbQZG — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 8, 2017





After being disqualified by Supreme Court in Panama case verdict, this is first time that Nawaz Sharif is leading a public rally of his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).