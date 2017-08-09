ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly in Tuesday’s sitting witnessed a verbal brawl between government and opposition lawmakers over the controversial issue of Kalabagh Dam.

The newly-elected Minister for Water Resources, Javed Ali Shah, in his maiden statement claimed the construction of Kalabagh Dam will prove fruitful for the country.

Shah, responding to a point of order raised by PPP MNA over scarcity of water, said Kalabagh Dam can be constructed after building consensus by all political parties. “If we (PML-N government) succeed in convincing all then the dam will be built,” these remarks become the reason to create rumpus in the house.

The opposition parties MNAs mainly PPP’s MNAs strongly reacted over the remarks of Javed Ali Shah. Some government lawmakers, in response, stressed the need to construct this dam for the benefit of the country.

Nawab Yusuf Talpur from PPP raised the issue of water scarcity and shortage in the province of Sindh. “There is no need to raise the issue of Kalabagh Dam issue in this garb,” he said.

PPP’s Ayaz Soomro said three provincial assemblies had already passed resolutions against construction of the Kalabagh Dam. “This can only be built on the dead bodies of people of Sindh,” he said.

Shagufta Jumani from PPP was a bit harsh in her statement about controversial remarks.

“There is no need to raise the old controversial matter, as consensus has already been developed that the controversial dam would not be constructed,” she said, adding a dictator had also made an attempt to construct it.

Jumani also raised the issue of improper medical facilities for parliamentarians in lodges. “There is no proper medical facility. Will situation be improved after the death of anyone,” she questioned.

About Kalabagh Dam, ANP Ghulam Ahmed Bilour also asked the minister for water resources not to touch this controversial matter. “This will not be acceptable. Leave this matter,” said Bilour.

Whereas, Rana Hayat from PML-N strongly defended Javed Ali Shah on his statement about attempt to build consensus on the dam.

PML-N’s Parveen Masud Bhatti also supported her party’s colleagues and said that the construction of this dam will resolve the issue of water shortage in the country. “This dam will surely helpful to resolve the issue of water,” she remarked.

PTI MNA Ghulam Ahmed Sarwar, apparently in a sarcastic manner, asked the government to take step for construction of building this controversial dam. “Who has stopped you (Government) to build the dam. Go and build this dam,” said Sarwar.

PTI MNA further raised voice against former Nawaz Sharif but his remarks were expunged by deputy speaker.

On Tuesday, though PTI’s dissident lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai did not attend the proceeding, a treasury lawmaker strongly raised voice in her support. “Ayesha Gulalai is Razia Sultana of National Assembly. She is daughter of Pakistan,” he said, asking about the status of ethics committee being formed to probe the allegations leveled by Gulalai against Imran Khan. “I will keep asking about the committee and from tomorrow I will wear black arm band,” he said.

Earlier, PPP senior MNA Fehmida Mirza repeated the demand of opposition leader for in-camera session on security issue. She said that there should be politics of dialogue.

On first private member day of 44th NA session, Capt(Retd) Safdar strongly defended the remarks against former PM Nawaz Sharif by PTI’s MNA. “I respect Ghulam Sarwar but his remarks against my leader (Nawaz Sharif) was not good,” he said, claiming that he (Ghulam Sarwar) will take no time to leave his PTI if Nawaz Sharif offers him a ticket for next elections 2018.

FATA lawmaker Shah G. Gul Afridi, on a point of order, asked the government to take practical steps for Fata reforms. “We will not allow to run parliament and other institutions after August 14,” he said, announcing to stage a protest after August 14.