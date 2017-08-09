ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to utilize its state-of-the-art forensic lab for digital test of some documents — which are part of the Joint Investigation Team’s report on Panama Papers — for investigation of corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others, The Nation has reliably learnt.

The NAB has established its forensic science laboratory with the cooperation of the Australian Police Department, which has the capacity of digital forensics, question documents, finger prints analysis to help investigation officers and prosecutors utilize forensic lab facilities to investigate cases within the stipulated time period. The officers posted in the lab, who possessed the basic qualification in these sections, have been given several trainings by the AFP, the UNODC, the ICT Police and the FIA.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the investigation team will have direct access to utilize the lab for digital scrutiny of documents round-the-clock and the lab staff would also be at the disposal of the investigation team, working on the corruption references of the Sharif family and others.

The NAB has already asked the Supreme Court to give it access it to JIT volume10 for proper investigation of the cases. The bureau has also constituted a five-member investigation team headed by an Additional Director NAB Rawalpindi region. Addressing NAB officers on Monday, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary said that its forensic science lab has been made operational with an aim to equip the anti-graft body with the latest technology.

He said that the NAB officers have noted that the document analyzer was one of the most sophisticated and useful forensic tools available anywhere in the world and will assist the NAB in investigating corruption cases not only for their agency but also for other law enforcement agencies in need of forensic document analysis. He said that the NAB’s forensic science lab ‘is meeting our professional requirements and is now equipped with all basic tools/equipment to give expert evidence in all three above sections’.

He said that the US embassy has recently provided a Video Spectral Comparator 8000, state-of-the-art forensics document analyzer, that will assist the NAB with identifying fraudulent documents, including travel and identity documents, banknotes, checks, and official letters. He hoped that with this new forensics equipment, the NAB will be able to investigate corruption cases.

He said that with the help of properly functioning a forensic lab, NAB investigation officers (IOs)/prosecutors will produce better and quick results for the bureau. He said the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) has been established in Islamabad with three sections i.e. digital forensics, fingerprint forensics and questioned documents. The establishment of the forensic lab will help in retrieving of documents from electronic devices like cell phones, computers, iPods and other networks and its preservation to determine authorship of questioned hand writing, identity questioned typescripts and printed documents, to detect forgeries in questioned documents, to determine interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers, and to work on questioned fingerprints for comparison and/or identification purposes.

He said that the VSC 8000 was the first-of-its-kind in Pakistan.