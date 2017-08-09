LAHORE - Somewhat ending confusion on the final name for the contest in NA-120 Lahore by election, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is considering the names of two Sharif family ladies in view of the future political challenges, upcoming general elections and aspirations of the party men who want to see a Sharif on this seat more than anyone else.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was initially named for the NA-120 contest on the recommendation of the PML-N parliamentary party. His naming was crucial in keeping the party together in the first few days after the disqualification verdict against Mian Nawaz Sharif. But after the appointment of Shahid Khaqan Abbassi as Prime Minister, several seniors, recognising Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s importance in the Punjab for development works, political grip and the party integrity in the largest province, opposed his contest for NA-120. In view of this situation, three names –Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan – came under discussion as probable candidates. However, in the latest development at the party level, the name of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz appeared to be final, followed by Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The role of Nawaz Sharif and his family will remain alive in the PML-N government in case of candidature of either of the two women.

Political experts say NA-120 victory is vital for PML-N in view of the future politics, as the party is going to face general elections next year. In addition, it also needs public support on legal matters against the Sharifs.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the Supreme Court verdict on July 28 last. Some 10 days ago, the parliamentary party had decided to field Shehbaz Sharif in NA-120 on the theme that he would be elevated to premiership to serve this office for the rest of eight-month term of PML-N after Shahid Khaqan Abbasi passed the interim period of 45 days on this slot. The parliamentary party had observed Shehbaz Sharif performing at the national level to push ahead the development projects under the PML-N government while employing his provincial experiences. He was also considered a person of abilities to play a role at the country level at a time when disqualification verdict was also open to adversely affect the party and the voters.

Shehbaz Sharif, being privy to agreements on mega projects with China, particularly on the multibillion CPEC, and closely related to their execution, also stood near the heart of the Chinese government while playing national role in new political scenario after the Panana verdict. Shehbaz Sharif’s speed, transparency and quality vision were strongly acknowledged by China.

At present, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz are being considered as potential candidates for NA-120. Both are well known in the party and on the political platform of the country. Begum Kalsoom Nawaz took a very courageous and brave stand against General Pervez Musharraf when he dismissed the Sharif government in October 1999 and tried Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif on the allegations of plane hijacking. As the first lady, she got the exposure of international politics although she was not practically in the party affairs due to her health.

Another pivotal feature about Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif is that her name is not mentioned in Panama Papers leaks, monetary transactions and the references being moved on the personal business concerns of the Sharifs. However, whether she will be appointed as PM is still a question.

As to Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she has been very active in the party and national politics over the last four years although sitting behind her father Nawaz Sharif. The formation of the present cabinet, including 16 new faces, depicts influence and supremacy of Nawaz Sharif in the new government. Reportedly, several names were inducted on the recommendations of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. As such the new setup appears continuation of the Nawaz government and advent of Maryam in the Parliament is likely to provide a supervisory role in the same.

From the overall scenario, the name of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is in the limelight for the contest in NA-120 where PTI has already announced the candidature of senior member, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, who fought 2013 elections against Nawaz Sharif in the same constituency, but was defeated with the margin of about 40,000 votes despite securing about 52,000 votes.

PPP has not so far decided its candidate for the NA-120 while various names are under consideration of the JI leadership along with the option of supporting the PTI candidate who has already won the support of PML-Q. JUI-F has extended its support to the PML-N while the other parties have yet to take decision.