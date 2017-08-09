ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Amid high security risk, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will embark on his journey back home via GT Road on Wednesday morning (today) with great pomp and show.

The adviser to PM on political affairs Dr Asif Kirmani said that the starting point of the rally would be D-Chowk Islamabad where the federal cabinet members along with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would be present for a sendoff under the shadow of the Holy Quran.

Although all the security agencies and close political aides and some family members had tried to get the programme of travelling to Lahore via GT Road altered but Nawaz Sharif insisted to take the GT Road for his travel back home, the stance widely supported by the hawks in the party ranks.

Dr Kirmani said the people of Pakistan would provide security to their leader Nawaz Sharif who was throbbing in their hearts.

The senior leaders in the party were not sharing the exact travel plan of the former premier owing to security reasons but sources in the party confirmed that a special bombproof container would be arranged for Nawaz Sharif, which would have a sitting area and an attached bathroom.

Besides the container, another five bombproof vehicles would also be accompanying him and Nawaz Sharif would have the choice to use any of the vehicles or to travel in the container.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif and also informed him about the security risks associated with his travel on GT Road.

He suggested to the former premier to stay in the vehicle most of the time and avoid coming out frequently from his vehicle on the road.

Sources in the party said that most cabinet members would be travelling with the former prime minister to show solidarity with him, while the party parliamentarians whose constituencies fell on the route and those in the nearby cities would be joining the rally from their nearest links on GT Road.

To a question, a senior party leader informed The Nation that former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan might not travel with the former premier owing to his backache but he would definitely be accompanying him to the first destination and would address at a few places.

Sources in the party said that before his departure from the Punjab House seven black goats would be sacrificed.

Sources in the ruling PML-N said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted to travel with Nawaz Sharif but he had refrained him from doing so.

When asked who would be driving the vehicle of Nawaz Sharif, a senior party leader said that initially he would sit in the vehicle to be driven by Ch Nisar Ali Khan but there would be five to six vehicles including a bombproof container exclusively for his use. So there would be no specific person who would drive him to Lahore exclusively, he added.

Party leaders said that tentatively it would take at least two days time for the rally to reach Lahore and that too as they have restricted the address points on the GT Road.

Sources said that in case the rally would move at a fast pace then the night between Wednesday and Thursday would be spent in Jhelum.

On the other hand, preparations and security arrangements along GT Road were already put in place and heavy police contingent and reserve force was deployed to ensure foolproof security.

The security will be even tighter at the points where the former PM would deliver speeches.

PML-N) Rawalpindi chapter has finalised all arrangements to accord a warm welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The former prime minister is expected to enter Rawalpindi from Faizabad on Murree Road and after marching on the road till Marrir Chowk, his convoy will move towards district courts on Rashid Minhas Road, and then further on Jehlum Road on their journey to Lahore.

The law enforcement agencies and the district administration have decided that no vehicle or motorcycle will be allowed to join the rally on Murree Road from Faizabad to Katcheri Chowk.

They had installed CCTV cameras on route of the rally and assigned duties to security men with cameras at places were CCTV cameras are not installed.

The police authorities have declared six points very sensitive from security point of view on Murree Road that include three flyovers, one underpass, one overhead bridge and an intersection at Liaquat Bagh.

The PML-N leaders from the city including Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan, Hanfi Abbasi, Shakeel Awan, and others with their rallies will join Nawaz Sharif at Faizabad.

The party’s representatives from cantonment areas including MNA Malik Abrar, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and others will join the rally at Marrir Chowk. The party leaders have planned to set up eight reception points on Murree Road.

Nawaz’s ‘show of popularity’

to hit road today