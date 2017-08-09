PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam has said that the party workers live and die just for the party leader.

A PML-N’s rally from Peshawar to Islamabad is being lead by Amir Muqam which will then be continued with the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and head towards to Lahore via the Grand Trunk Road (GT Road) today.

“Slogans of Nawaz Sharif Zindabad are being raised in KP,” he said. During media conference he claimed that they will show Imran Khan that Imran Khan the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public is with Nawaz Sharif.

Blaming Imran of having double standards and policies he stated, “Imran Khan paralyzed Islamabad during his 128-day sit-in at D-Chowk. But we are conducting this rally from KP without any government machinery. However, it was seen last year that KP chief minister and others while utilizing all provincial resources were on their way to attack Islamabad.”

He clearly said that grievances have been raised now that Nawaz Sharif is returning home but those tactics were lawful for Imran then.

He affirmed that, “The people are going along with Nawaz Sharif out of their love and loyalty with him. We are committed to the public and not to the opposition. Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister yesterday and will also be in the future,”