The former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is going to ride a container just like Pakistan Tehreek-e insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairperson Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.

According to the reports, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is going to ride a bomb-proof container, which is especially built for him, in his rally from Islamabad to Lahore. This rally will start from today and will pass through the famous GT road.

The container is well equipped with the modern facilities. It contains separate compartments of bed room and drawing room. AC is also provided in this container.

It is reported that Nawaz Sharif will first reach D-Chowk from Punjab House along with his convoy. Then the caravan will head towards Faizabaad through Blue Area and Zero Point. It will enter Rawalpindi via Murree Road and then head towards Lahore through the GT Road from Rawat. He also plans to visit Data Darbar in Lahore.

Overall route of the rally is decorated with banners, flags and Nawaz Sharif’s posters. The administration has given its approval for the PML-N rally and all the arrangements have been finalized. Nawaz Sharif will also address the part workers at the D-Chowk, Kachehri Chowk, Jhelum, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

Local administration has also devised security plans and has taken necessary security measures. Over 6,000 security personnel will be deployed while all the areas around the route of the PML-N rally will be sealed.

Moreover helipads have been built in several colleges in order to prevent any accident.

Nawaz Sharif was ousted by Supreme Court on 28th July because of the Panama scandal leaks. He and his family vacated the Prime minister official residence following the court’s ruling and travelled to Muree and there he received a very warm welcome from the party workers and his supporters.