Former PM Nawaz Sharif expressed his views today that he wishes and hopes that current Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi continues to perform his duties until the end of government’s tenure, according to the media reports.

“It is my wish that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remains prime minister till the end of the tenure,” remarked Nawaz Sharif after a high-level party meeting before departing for his GT Road rally.

Nawaz Sharif hopes that Abbasi will complete the work which he (Nawaz) started.

He also lauded his brother Shahbaz Sharif by saying that he is the pride of Pakistan and Punjab and his works is a role model for others in Pakistan.

He also said that the purpose of his organized journey through GT road is to express his gratitude to those who supported him and his party.

It is people's trust that inspires Nawaz Sharif.. May Allah keep my brother, my leader & all the participants of rally in His protection -ss — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 9, 2017

Meanwhile Shahbaz Sharif said on twitter that it is the people’s interest that inspires Nawaz Sharif and also prayed for the protection of his brother and participants of the rally.

Interaction and engagement with public is a fundamental right of every political party, he referred to it as a linchpin of a democratic country and oxygen for political parties.