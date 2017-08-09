LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek power show at The Mall, Lahore began in a caravan from city airport where PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadri landed promptly on a flight from Norway at 7 am.

The protest site was transformed into a tourist foray as Qadri supporters, many from out of town, took selfies with the statue of Alfred Woolner, and visited old buildings: National College of Arts, Lahore Museum, Punjab University Old Campus and Town Hall.

‘Welcome, Welcome Tahirul Qadri!’ and slogans against the former prime minister charged the crowds. As the rain beat down, Qadri addressed his followers, who stood eerily still without running for cover from the storm.

Imran Bashir, 30, from Mandi Bahauddin started his journey after Fajr prayers from his village to see his leader. “We are twelve friends, here to participate in our Quaid’s rally,” he said. “For me, only Dr Qadri can lead this nation.”

“It’s been three years since Dr Qadri began asking for the justice of the fourteen Model Town martyrs. We don’t know when we will achieve our aim but the only option we have left is to continue the struggle,” he continued.

Javed Akhtar, 21, from district Chiniot said, “After Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court, we have hope that we too will get justice for our dead,” Javed said.

Abdul Khaliq, 40, who runs a small grocery store in Mandi Bahuddin said his business was closed for the day.

“The change of system is inevitable, and achieving a Pakistan where rich and poor are under the same rule of law is the ultimate goal,” he said.

“Our sisters and brothers were murdered in broad daylight. No culprit has been arrested in the last three years,” he continued. “We demand the publication of the Justice Baqir Najafi Commission report. Shehbaz Sharif should be worried.”

Muhammad Asif, 24, is a security guard in Askari Apartments. “I came here to welcome my leader Dr Qadri after doing my duty and I have not slept the whole night,” he said. “We want justice at all costs,” he said.

Huge banners, wet and flailing in the rain were ominous among the cheering crowds. They read, “Khoon Rang Laye Ga – Inqilaab Aye Ga” (Blood will bring in the revolution).