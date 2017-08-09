The outpatient department of Services Hospital in Lahore remained closed today because of the ninth day of the Young Doctors Association strike.

Despite the appointment of new doctors, the OPD’s are still closed even after 70 doctors were dismissed for being absent from duty. Because of the strike, operations which were scheduled earlier were also subjected to delay.

However operations continued at Sir Ganga Ram and Mayo hospitals, according to the health department.

Doctors were on duty only in the emergency wards of hospitals in Multan, while the patients were left without any facilities because of the strike.

This strike has proved catastrophic as it not only delayed operations but also caused deaths of many people who could not be operated and given treatment on time.