ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday asked India to a stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) for the sake of peace.

Director-General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Khuiratta and Karela sectors on August 7 resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman, Munira Bibi in Karela Sector and injury to another woman, Farena Bibi in Khuiratta Sector, a foreign ministry statement said.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 600 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 25 innocent civilians and injuries to 110, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016,” said the statement.

Dr Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilians was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The director general asked the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan-India tension has been running high since last July after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The Indian forces later killed dozens of protesters who condemned the murder.

In September 2016, the tensions rose further when New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian Army in a single incident in 14 years. Nineteen soldiers were killed in the strike. Pakistan denied any link. Conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav has added to the tension.

Since partition in 1947, Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs. Kashmir has been the main source of tension.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump where Washington asked Pakistan to stop terrorists from using its soil against other countries.

The US also imposed sanctions on Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Pakistan said the designation was non-favourable for peace and stability in South Asia. Islamabad said it was unacceptable to brand Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom as terrorism.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif held delegation level talks with Speaker of the National Assembly of Republic of Korea Chung Sye-Kyun and accompanying members of the Korean parliament, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chung Sye-Kyun is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and manpower, said a foreign ministry statement.

“The foreign minister invited Korean companies to invest in Pakistan. The Korean side was apprised of Pakistan’s bid for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the need for a criteria-based approach for new members,” it said.

“Chung Sye-Kyun appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations,” the statement added.