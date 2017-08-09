Quetta - Senior lawyer and rights activist Asma Jahangir said on Tuesday the Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over Iqama in the Panama Papers case.

“I consider the Supreme Court verdict rule of martial [law], not rule of law,” she said. Asma maintained democracy would suffer whether the parliament dislodges judges or judges send politicians home.

Asma, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), was talking to the media on the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case at the Quetta Press Club. Senior lawyers Latif Afridi and Kamran Murtaza and Quetta Press Club President Raza Rehman and Secretary General Abdul Khaliq Rind were also present. Asma criticised various political parties for welcoming the Supreme Court judgement in the Panama Papers case and said the decision was neither a victory nor defeat for anyone. She said it was inappropriate to show judges’ pictures on television screens and exchange greetings over the judgement.

Commenting on the reports that billions of rupees were offered to judges in the Panama Papers case, but they rejected the offer, Asma said it was a matter of concern. “Who told politicians that judges were offered billions? If judges were offered billions, why didn’t they take action against those who offered them money,” she asked. If the statement is false, why not action has been taken against those who made such claims, she asked. She said she feared this irrational conduct would lead Pakistan in a dangerous direction. To a question about dictatorship in political parties, Asma said she knew that dictators manipulated political parties, but it does not mean that politics should be banned in the country. Raising objections to the SC verdict in the Panama Papers case, she said that those dispensing justice would never become popular. Asma slammed the dirty politics in which families members of politicians were being dragged. Referring to former PTI lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai, she said she did not know what Ayesha was saying was true or not, but she was being threatened and humiliated openly. She said that even an uncivilised society would not endorse such an attitude.