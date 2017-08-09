NOORPUR THAL - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Punjab Ameer Maqsood Ahmad said that peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a public gathering at Pelowains, he said that the valiant people of occupied Kashmir were waging a heroic and just struggle against the Indian occupation. “Pakistan pays rich tributes to Kashmiris for their unmatched sacrifices and unparalleled resilience,” he said. He underlined that the international community had rejected Indian attempts to equate the indigenous movement of Kashmiris for self-determination with terrorism.

He stressed upon the government to expose India’s terrorist network and its brutalities in Held Kashmir to the world besides giving a befitting response to persistent violations of the Line of Control and its water aggression.

Police pledge to protect

public reiterated

The first and foremost responsibility of the police is to protect life, honour and property of the common man, DPO Khushab Waqas Hassan.

Addressing an open court in Adhi Sargal village here the other day, the DPO said that the district police are determined to resolve the public problems at their doorsteps. Mr Hassan said that doors of the DPO office are always open for the public. He said that implication of innocent people in fake cases is a great injustice it will not be tolerated at any cost. He pledged to make all-out efforts to provide justice to the oppressed and needy people. “Our struggle to protect the rights of the common man will help maintain peace and develop a healthy environment in the society,” he stressed. On the occasion, people from different areas submitted complaints to the DPO and he assured the complainants of solution to their issues. Former tehsil nazim Haji Saeed Rasool, UC Chairman Ghulam Hassan and former UC nazim Hafeezullah Borana were also present on the occasion.