ISLAMABAD: Two petitions that were filed against Nawaz Sharif’s rally on Lahore via GT Road, Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared these two petitions as unaintainable.

One of the petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's lawyer Usman Saeed Basra. According to the petitioner, Nawaz’s rally is an effort to undermine Supreme Court’s authority and also pressurize the accountability of Court.

Further petitioner added, Nawaz Sharif who had ousted the former prime minister on Supreme Court’s order and members of Nawaz’s party are maligning the apex court by terming the ouster a “conspiracy.”

It is also stated that PML-N and Nawaz with the show of power are trying to pressurize NAB in the preparation of its corruption references against Sharif family. The petitioner prayed to court to direct federal government ICT administration, Punjab government to stop this rally from Islamabad to Lahore through GT Road.