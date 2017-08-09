Supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz turned dawn into dusk in covering less than 10 kilometres distance, reaching the ruling party’s political hub, Rawalpindi.

Thousands of supporters gathered at every overhead bridge on Expressway, slowing down the pace of the former prime minister’s convoy.

Islamabad chants #SherAya as the beloved leader leaves for Lahore. pic.twitter.com/evmGNcNm4E — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 9, 2017

Just to get a glimpse of their leader, people were seen rushing to his vehicle, kissing its exterior and waving hands to Nawaz Sharif.

Extreme chaos was observed on the main avenue where vehicles and bikers were seen roaming giving reflection of a lawless city.

"I want to tell everyone here that Nawaz Sharif is our prime minister," said MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. “This is the real tsunami and every eye is observing that how people have come out for their beloved leader.”

Covering few kilometres in four hours, the citizens welcomed the former prime minister with queuing on both sides of Murree road and showering petals on the vehicles.

As waiting for the sunset, the convoy was welcomed with fireworks also.

The busiest commercial area was closed for business while everywhere the music of PML-N was being played.

People and majority of youth were seen interested in taking selfies with political personalities.

"This is Pindi, home of Nawaz Sharif," said Anbar Ali, an old man from constituency NA-55.