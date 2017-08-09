ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday questioned the transformation of Jamaatud Dawa into a political party – the Milli Muslim League.

Addressing a dialogue on “Peace possible: Parliamentary initiatives” organised by the Young Parliamentarians Forum at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services here, PPP leader Senator Farhatullah Babar said the law banning the resurrection of banned outfits was not being implemented and ambiguities continue over the status of some banned militant groups.

“The JuD, a reincarnation of the banned Lashkar Taiba transformed itself into political party Milli Muslim League, despite the law,” he said.

Babar said that peace was indispensable for the youth to attain their true potential. “Peace is also indivisible and there can be no peace within borders if there is no peace on borders and beyond,” he added.

Babar said that the parliament had not failed in passing anti-terror legislation but those who were supposed to implement it had failed.

“The cyber crime law is not being employed to curb hate speech,” he said. Babar said the youth must therefore ask questions, challenge the conventional narratives of national security, present alternate narratives and refuse to be cowed down.

“In the name of patriotism you will be sternly advised not to ask too many questions. But question you must even if you draw no answers,” he said. Babar added: “This is the way to develop and pursue alternate theories of national security.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PPP leader Saeed Ghani said that the famous poem “Ya Allah Ya Rasool, Benazir Bequsoor (O God, O Prophet, Benazir [Bhutto] is innocent)” was dedicated to Benazir Bhutto by renowned poet late Mohsin Naqvi at a time when Nawaz Sharif was victimising her in connivance with then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

He advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) not to steal this poem to be used for their leader Nawaz Sharif because “it is unethical and unscrupulous”.

Saeed Ghani said that the late Mohsin Naqvi had paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto for her long and hard struggle for democracy and rule of law. “It was a cry for the innocence of Benazir Bhutto, which became a befitting slogan for her party workers and followers,” he added.

Ghani asked the PML-N workers to advise their leader Nawaz Sharif to ask for pardon from people of Pakistan of his crimes committed against Benazir Bhutto.