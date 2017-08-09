Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Information Central Secretary Shafaqat Mahmood today criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for traveling from Islamabad to Lahore via GT(Grand Road) in a series of tweets.

“Nawaz Sharif has every right to go on whichever road he wants to but use of state machine/money to advertise and collect people deplorable”

“Nawaz can do his politics in whatever manner he likes but not use our money and state officials to further his political interests,” said Mahmood in another tweet.

In another tweet he added“Nawaz travels are his business but using patwari sponsored crowds to defy/malign the SC is dangerous politics that undermines democracy”

Meanwhile, the former prime minister departed Punjab House for D-Chowk to formally begin his journey for Lahore via the GT Road.