SADIQABAD - Rescue 1122 has been playing a pivotal role for saving public lives by providing on-the-spot medical treatment to victims of different accidents and shifting the critical ones to hospitals.

This was stated by Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) Chairman Mian Sharif at a dinner held in the honour of Rescue 1122 officials here the other day. He lauded the rescue personnel for responding to accidents in the shortest time possible. On the occasion, medicines and first aid equipment were provided to Rescue 1122 by the PLCF.

Rescue In-charge Ch Ashiq Mehmood showered the PLCF chairman with praise for his tireless efforts for the public welfare and assured him of the NGO’s assistance in rescue operations. A large number of rescue officials attended the dinner.

