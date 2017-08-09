SIALKOT - The River Chenab was in low flood at Head Marala near Sialkot as the water level soured to 137,963 cusecs on Tuesday.

The total capacity of the River Chenab at Head Marala is 1,100,000 cusecs. The flow of water was 17,067 cusecs in River Jammu at Saidpur-Head Marala which has the total capacity of 30,000 cusecs. Flow of water was 8,372 cusecs in River Tavi near Head Marala.

The flood situation in Rivers Jammu and Tavi was still normal, a district officer said. However, the water level is rising due to the ongoing fresh spell of heavy rains in Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Pasrur, the Nullah Dek was in high flood as a big peak of 17,890 cusecs water passed through the nullah near Kingra-Sialkot. Acting Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chatta said that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district. He said that the district administration was monitoring the flood situation in rivers and Nullahs flowing in Sialkot district.

He said that the irrigation department was releasing 13,123 cusecs water in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) Sambrial and 10,000 cusecs in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal Daska. Both the canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Experts for boosting

women’s business skills

The business experts have stressed a need for improving skills of the women entrepreneurs so as to enabling them to meet the global trade challenges.

They were addressing an awareness seminar held for the women entrepreneurs at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the auspices of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). A large number of business women, people from different sectors and students of local universities attended the seminar.

SCCI’s Women Resource Center (WRC) Coordinator Mehmooda Nadeem Butt told the newsmen that both the TDAP and SCCI officials discussed the opportunities for the female entrepreneurs to boost their business and indulge in the international markets through flourishing their exports.

TDAP senior officials announced to encourage the business women of Sialkot at every level besides making efforts to develop their business skills.

TDAP Sialkot Director Basit Rauf, Deputy Directors Ali Tamkeen Butt, Khadim Ali, Assistant Director Mrs Ghazala Akbar, Chairperson SCCI’s Committee for Women Entrepreneurs Dr Mariyam Nouman , Coordinator WRC Mehmooda Nadeem Butt explained the facilitations for women entrepreneurs.