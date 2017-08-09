RAWALPINDI - The authorities have released former Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi from Adiala Jail, sources informed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal ordered release of ex-Chairman SECP Zafar Hijazi, accused of tampering record of sugar mills owned by the Sharif family, after receiving court orders, they said.

Earlier a court of law has granted bail to accused ex-Chairman against 2 surety bonds of worth Rs0.5 million each. According to sources, Adiala Jail authorities freed Zafar Hijazi on orders of a court of law. The family members of the accused including son received him outside the Adiala Road.

A local court in Islamabad sent the former Chairman SECP Zafar Hijazi on a 14 days judicial remand to Adiala Jail on Saturday last. Zafar Hijazi was taken into custody by FIA earlier this month after a report released by JIT, probing ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family’s wealth, founded that the ex-Chairman had tempered record related to Chauhdry Sugar Mills. An FIR was registered against the accused following orders of the Supreme Court.