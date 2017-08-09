ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday endorsed the stance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for not presenting tax details of the Sharif family in the parliamentary committee.

The Ministry of Law and Justice informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue that at present no law provides for sharing confidential information with the parliamentarians. The Senate’s committee had sought Sharif family’s tax returns, which were submitted with the joint investigation team (JIT) that probed Panama Papers case.

The FBR in last meeting of the parliamentary committee refused to present the details by saying law does not allow doing this. The Ministry of Law and Justice supported the FBR’s viewpoint by saying at present no law provides for sharing confidential information with the parliamentarians. They further informed that a relevant legislation is required for provision of this information. The Committee after detailed discussion decided to send the response received from Law Division to Chairman Senate who will better guide the committee to take further action.

The Ministry of Law and Division informed the committee that law does not allow to public the tax record of the taxpayers. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) could not violate the law by giving tax record of any individual. However, the FBR could share the tax record with approval of the court.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that five members of the committee had submitted a petition in Senate to get tax record of Sharif family. Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that committee should write a letter to Supreme Court of Pakistan against FBR, which is not giving the tax record to the Senate. The FBR had already presented the tax record in three departments, he added.

The FBR informed that rules made under the Benami Act, 2017 have been sent to Law Division on 1st August and their response is awaited. Draftsman from Law Division was asked by the committee to submit recommendations before Committee’s next meeting which is scheduled to be held on 17th August.

On the alleged manipulation of share price of Bank of Punjab and loss of shareholders, the Committee was given a briefing by State Bank of Pakistan and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. It was stated that the situation did not arise all of a sudden and the State Bank was in consultation process with the bank previously. The SBP informed that it had asked the BoP to enhance its capital as per its mandate. They further informed that it had nothing to do with any allegation inside trading.

The committee has asked the SECP to provide more details in this regard. The relevant stakeholders would also be called in next meeting.

Regarding separation of accounts from audit controlled by the Auditor General of Pakistan, the committee was told by additional secretary Establishment Division that the matter which originated from a letter of Finance Division and was followed by a summary of prime minister, underwent an exercise in Establishment Division for some time but had no further correspondence after 2015. The committee directed all the relevant ministries and departments to sit together and work upon the possibilities in this regard.

Discussion on grants/loans to provincial governments and NGOs without involving EAD was deferred till the next meeting due to absence of the mover of this matter, Senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani. On the implementation status of Japanese grants/fundS by EAD to provincial governments, the meeting was told that Punjab and Balochistan gave full utilization reports of the money granted to them. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not provided details, hence the money is not released. Similarly Sindh government has an amount of 45 million lying for last three years. The committee decided to take further the correspondence between EAD and provincial governments and will write to the provincial governments for taking up the matter.