ISLAMABAD - The federal government Tuesday appointed Shaoib Dastgir, a grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as Inspector General Police of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The post was lying vacant after the transfer of outgoing IGP AJK Bashir Ahmed who has been appointed as Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last week.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Shoaib Dastgir, a BS-21 officer of PSP Presently posted under the Punjab government, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.” Sources informed The Nation that a summary of senior officers including A.D. Khawja and Amjad Saleemi and Dastgir was moved a few days back. The Prime Minster approved the name of Dastgir to fill the slot.