ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan Chief of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf has advised his PTI workers to stay away from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally and should remain peaceful.

Fawad Chaudhry PTI spokesperson said in a statement, “PTI workers will remain away from PML-N rally and also said that PTI chairman has also advised his workers to be careful and remain peaceful."

He added that Nawaz Shareef’s plan to travel to Lahore with his rally on GT Road is a deliberate attempt by him to continue undermining the Supreme Court of Pakistan, by calling into question its decision on Panama case. And through this behaviour he is trying to destroy the judicial system of Pakistan by challenging it.

He further said, "Nawaz Sharif has become redundant politically after his disqualification from prime ministership and knowing very well that now he can never become the PM Nawaz Shareef is trying to destroy Pakistan’s whole democratic system."

Fawad Chaudhary later said that Nawaz Shareef lost the moral authority in a democracy the day his corruption was exposed and through Supreme Court of Pakistan he was disqualified