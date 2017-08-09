AHMEDPUR EAST - Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi has announced to give Rs2 million to the heirs of the victims of the oil tanker incident and directed his son to visit the affected families in different villages and city AhmedpurEast for condolences.

Earlier, Bahawalpur Ameer Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his son Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi arrived in Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib from London.

He will hand over Rs10,000 as compensation to each victim’s heir. Meanwhile, Bahawal Abbas visited the residence of journalist and poet Javed Ahmed Mughal and condoled the death of his younger brother Jamshed Ahmed, city reporter of Daily Jhok Multan. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He said that the Abbasi family was deeply shocked over the tragic incident which claimed the lives of more than 200 people and left more than 50 injured. He said that Abbasi family had 300-year ties with the inhabitants of 12.5 million people of former Bahawalpur State and no one can break the relationship. Bahawal Abbas replied the volley of questions of local journalists and told them that he was paying the visit for condolences. Later, he drove to Muhallas of Sarwar Shah, Fatani and Basti Patwarian and condoled the death of Saeed Ahmed, Shehzad, Muhammad Asghar, Riaz and Abdul Shakoor with their heirs.