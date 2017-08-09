Tehmina Durrani, wife of CM Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, has given her views about today’s rally in her latest tweets. She has criticized the government by saying that the CM should not have been the one to both assist and protect the rally. Moreover, she called it a “callous” move.

If I wr 2 advise MNS sb, I wld hv rqsted he adres th nation, instd of puting a most loyal bro, as cm Punjab in sch a contradictory position — Tehmina Durrani (@TehminaDurrani) August 9, 2017





She further added that had she been there to advise ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, she would have asked him to address the nation rather than putting his brother in such a troublesome position. From the tweets, it can clearly be indicated that the CM Punjab’s wife is not in support of the rally because it can prove fatal for PML-N in future.

CM Punjab shd hv been spared the responsibility of both, protecting & assisting his own party rally. V callous 2 put him in this position! — Tehmina Durrani (@TehminaDurrani) August 9, 2017





Tehmina has made it clear that she isn’t in support of CM Punjab accompanying ex-PM as the former should focus on Punjab and enable PML-N to emerge victorious in 2018 elections.