QUETTA - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday termed terrorism a conspiracy to make Pakistan vulnerable and stop the journey of prosperity and development.

Addressing a condolence reference held at Balochistan High Court to commemorate the first anniversary of the lawyers who had embraced martyrdom on August 8, 2016, in a suicide strike at the gate of Quetta Civil Hospital, emergency ward, Justice Sabiq Nisar warned if terrorism was allowed to succeed in the country, nothing would be let for future generations.

Anum Anwar Rukhshani, daughter of Shaheed Advocate Syed Nooruddin Ruskhshani, presented her poem to remember her father, which left everyone sitting in the reference heartbroken. The theme of the poem was: “Why was my father snatched from me and why could this country not protect him?”

Eminent judges and lawyers from all over the country, including Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Supreme Court Bar Association President Rashid A Rizvi, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Dr Rana Muhammad Shamim, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai, Asma Jahangir and Latif Afridi, attended the condolence conference at BHC.

All downtowns and key business centres of the provincial capital remained completely closed to express sympathy with the deceased lawyers’ heirs while traffic flow was also substantially low. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Nisar Saqib paid tribute to the victims of Civil Hospital Quetta carnage. “I have no words to condemn the Civil Hospital tragedy and express sympathy with the victims’ families,” averred the chief justice.

He said Pakistan was achieved after countless sacrifices of precious lives and properties, but the enemy has not accepted the partition and does not want this country to prosper and develop.

Saqib Nisar went on to say that he wouldn’t shed light on primary reasons for terrorism because it would be a protracted discussion, adding a considerable decline had been witnessed in terror incidents due to joint efforts of all the countrymen. The chief justice said terror strikes had also taken place in Peshawar Army Public School, Lahore and other parts of the country, underlining the need to completely wipe it out with courage. He urged the security institutions and security forces as well as politicians and representatives of civil society to play their role in this regard.

“Being the head of the judiciary, I can’t answer Anum Anwar Rushkhani’s question why her father was snatched and why this system and country could not protect him,” said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. Chief Justice of Pakistan maintained that Qazi Faez Isa-led judicial commission had submitted a comprehensive report to the Supreme Court and hearing of the case had also resumed.

The chief justice directed all judicial academies of the country to organise special programmes for the training of Balochistan’s young lawyers to ensure speedy justice to the people of the province. He also asked Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Riaz Ahmed and other senior lawyers to guide young lawyers of Balochistan.

The chief justice also prayed for the departed souls of the martyred lawyers.

Shutter down strike observed

A shutter-down strike was observed in Balochistan provincial capital and various parts of the province over the call of Awami National Party in connection with the first death anniversary of the martyred lawyers. In Quetta, various events, references and condolence meetings in memory of August 8 martyred lawyers were held.

The metropolis had a deserted look on Tuesday as all business markets remained completely shut down to commemorate the death anniversary of the lawyers.

The Balochistan government had also announced holiday for the academic institutes.

While in interior parts of the province, Kuchlak, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Zhob, Muslim Bagh, Ziarat and others parts also remained shut-down over the death anniversary of the lawyers.