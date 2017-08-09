LAHORE: The University of Sargodha (UoS) while responding to a letter of the Higher Education Commission (PHEC) on the closure of departments of Punjabi, Arabic and Persian at the university said that it was misleading fact surfaced by some elements involved in irregularities.

The PHEC had written a letter to the university on the direction of the HED minister Raza Ali Gillani and sought a report from the administration.

The Deputy Registrar Fahadullah in a letter to the PHEC Chairman also clarified that as per the syndicate decision dated July 24, 2017, the departments were not closed but merged and renamed the Department of Urdu and Oriental Languages. The department of Arabic has been shifted to Islamic Studies and renamed as Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies. It was told that the arrangement would club scholars of both of the fields to encourage research in Islamic Studies and Arabic. This restructuring has been made purely on administrative grounds in line with the government policy and no opportunity of education in the said disciplines concerned has been withdrawn, the letter added. Admissions in Arabic, Punjabi and Persian will be offered as per previous practice.

Moreover, responding to another query on the appointment of the Registrar Mudassir Kamran, the letter said he was assigned the look-after charge of the Registrar office after approval of the chancellor/governor on January 19, 2016. It was also told that Kamran is the regular employee of the varsity in the cadre of the registrar who joined as Assistant Registrar and currently he was holding the slot of Additional Registrar which has duly been endorsed by the syndicate. The process to fill the post on regular basis in under process and the same was conveyed to the Higher Education Department.

The letter while addressing the query that former PRO Tariq Kaleem’s entry into the varsity was banned said that the ban was self-proclaimed. It says neither the registrar office nor the Resident Office issued any such directions to ban the said teacher. It was further noted that the hype created by the said teacher along with other elements depicts their involvement in serious irregularities regarding their appointment as well as their involvement in financial corruption.

It is to be noted that PHEC had sought a report from the UOS vice chancellor on the closure of departments of Punjabi, Persian, and Arabic, the appointment of the registrar on an ad hoc basis.

The report was sought after Punjab Minister for Higher Education Ali Raza Gilani expressed concern over the affairs of the UoS. The UOS Registrar was not available for comments.