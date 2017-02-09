Army's General Headquarters on Thursday promoted 37 brigadiers to the rank of major general, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor announced the promotions via Twitter.

"The promotions were decided in a meeting of the Army's promotion board, held at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the proceedings." said the military's media wing.