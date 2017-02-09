OKARA - At least five persons, including two children, were killed and four others injured when Farid Express hit a rickshaw near Haveli Lakha in district Okara.

According to details, Farid Express which was on its way to Karachi from Lahore hit and crashed a rickshaw near Akhtarabad Phatak, killing five people and injuring four others. Those killed were Dastgir (driver), Sanaullah, Ahmad Raza, Mazahar Ali and Muhammad Saleem. One Ramzan was reported to be in critical condition.

The eyewitness said the barrier gate was open at the time of the accident. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted dead bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Depalpur.

DACOITS LOOT BHU: A Basic Health Unit (BHU) was looted by 6 armed dacoits. Chowkidar Abdul Malik was present on duty at the BHU at village 45/3R.

Six armed men entered the BHU premises and snatched guard’s motorcycle, cell phone, the BHU refrigerator, vaccines, medicines, equipment, nebulisers, glucometers.

They cleaned off the BHU stores and escaped with bootie. Later, the Medical Officer DrArslanSajid got a case registered in the police station.

against Muhammad Ashiq s/o Muhammad Sadiq Muslim Sheikh, Shakil s/o Akbar Sheikh of village 43/3R and their 4 accomplices in the PS Okara Cant.