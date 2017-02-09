MIRPUR (AJK)-The 90 percent work at the 969-MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has completed and it is expected to start functioning in February next year, officials told the chairman of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

They further told him that the project was started in 2008 but the work remained slow due to certain reasons like financial constraints and redesigning of the project. However, most of the bottlenecks have been removed during the present regime, they brief Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain during his visit to the project in Muzaffarabad district.

During the visit, the chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved during the last six months, as most of the critical activities have been carried out successfully on various sites of the project including composite dam, spill way, de-sander, diversion tunnel and power house.

The project is heading towards its completion with a good pace, he said. He also noted it with satisfaction that breakthrough of the right tunnel is likely to be achieved in April this year, and with this achievement, excavation of 68.5-kilometer tunnels, considered to be the most critical component of the project, will stand completed.

It is pertinent to mention that excavation of left tunnel of the project completed in October 2016. Witnessing construction activities inside the diversion tunnel, the Chairman emphasised upon the project management to ensure stipulated construction standards. He also directed them to maintain the pace of work in order to meet the timelines of present working schedule for completion of the project.

Two of the four generating units have been assembled and are now in place in the power house, while the remaining two units are being assembled. The project management is confident that the first unit of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will be ready for wet commissioning test run in February 2018, whereas rest of the three units will also commence test run by April 2018, it was further briefed.