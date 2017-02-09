SARGODHA-The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has directed to probe into the matter of irregularities and embezzlement in the funds of Sports Stadium Sargodha and Sports Complex.

ACE Director Asim Raza has given these orders on an application contending that District Sports office clerk Nawaz had allegedly committed embezzlement of billions of rupees in funds along with the assistance of former district sports officer Tashakar Iqbal, Rana Hamad and Khalid Bhatti by tempering official record.

The ACE regional director visited the Sports Stadium and Sports Complex for inspection and deputed Assistant Director Israr Kazim as inquiry officer. The investigating team collected evidences on the spot and also looked the relevant record. ACE Director sought early consequences of the probe and directed that any embezzlement of national exchequer would not be tolerated.

He added that strict legal action would be taken against the responsible if found in investigation.

RESULTS: The University of Sargodha has declared the result of MSc Botany Part-II 1st annual examination 2016 held in September-October, 2016. A total of 35 candidates out of 54 candidates passed. Passing percentage of candidates is 67.30%.