KARACHI - Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini has said that Pakistan, due to its geographical location, is an important country in the world.

Briefing the media at PN Fleet Headquarters Wednesday in connection with Pakistan Navy’s multinational exercise Aman 2017, Hussaini said Pakistan enjoyed a significant position in the globe being situated at the crossroad of three important regions of Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia and for its vicinity to the global energy highway, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, with construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, maritime activity in the North Arabian Sea was likely to increase manifold, he said.

The current exercise is the fifth of the series, being held from 10-14 February 2017, in which 37 countries are participating. With Pakistan the host country, other participating countries are Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, North Sudan, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UAE, UK and USA. Out of 15 ships, China, USA and Russia are participating with three ships each, while one each from Turkey, Great Britain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Australia. In addition, two P3C Orion aircraft from Japan, five helicopters (accompanying ships of eight of these countries), 11 Special Operations Forces and Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Marines teams arriving from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Great Britain and USA are also participating along with delegates from participating countries.

The commander Pakistan Fleet said that traditionally, threats to the maritime security arise from the regional conflicts and political interests.

“These new security challenges have also changed the maritime environment. Today, threats such as piracy, human smuggling and drug-trafficking have made the security of Indian Ocean more complex. In this changing scenario, maritime security challenges need to be focused collectively by the international community as no country can counter these challenges single-handedly. Therefore, to meet these growing challenges, we need cooperation and mutual trust at regional and international level,” he maintained.

Hussaini said that for regional maritime security, Pakistan Navy strengthened its relations with its allies and by means of its sincere efforts at the international level, also ensured the safety of sea traders.

“Under the fold of Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) in the North Arabian Sea, we were the first to join Task Force – 150, which is intended for eradicating terrorism, illegal human, drugs and arms trafficking in the maritime domain,” he said.

“Let me tell you that in 2009, according to the resolutions of United Nations, Pakistan Navy along with other reputed naval forces, joined CTF-151 which is meant to counter piracy. Besides North Arabian Sea, Pakistan Navy ships are also ensuring free sea trade in the waters of Gulf of Aden,” added the admiral.

He said with all these efforts, Pakistan Navy had been regularly organising Multinational naval exercise Aman. This exercise will provide an opportunity to gather international maritime community at one platform to promote peace and stability. The exercise includes present day maritime operations as well as professional and cultural activities ashore.

Admiral Hussaini apprised the audience that multinational naval exercise Aman 17 had been divided into two phases i.e. Harbour and Sea phases.

About the aims and objectives of the exercise, the Admiral said that the primary objective of this exercise was to have a platform which could promote mutual understanding and interests. In addition, the exercise was intended to devise procedures and techniques against conventional and non-conventional threats.

Previously, four exercises of Aman series have been organised in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2013 in which large number of ships, special operation forces (SOF) and observers from leading navies of the region/world participated.