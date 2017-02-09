Recently gotten controversial Bol TV show Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga hosted by anchor Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been resumed since yesterday because Sindh High Court (SHC) granted stay order.

Before granting the stay order, SHC had ordered Bol channel to follow orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

PEMRA has issued a notice to channel's management banning the show for containing hate speech.

The court disposed of PEMRA's appeal against an SHC order, which had stayed the ban on the show on Jan 27 by suspending the regulator’s ban of Jan 26.