ISLAMABAD: A bill seeking protection of the rights of transgender is a replica of the respective legislation from neighbouring India, and also a replica of the provision of the 1973 Constitution.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was drafted by PPP Senator Babar Awan as a private members’ bill on January 9 and was later sent to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights for review.

It has been learnt that the only effort put by the mover of the bill was to change ‘India’ with ‘Pakistan’ wherever the name appeared and also the year.

Responding to the deliberations on the draft bill, Ruqia Samee advocate said: “According to this bill, in the definition clause, it is a federal law. The government means the government of Pakistan; however, after the 18th and 19th Amendments, education, health and social welfare subjects have been devolved to the federating units. But, the draft bill does not cover the obligation to the provincial governments.”

The Section 3 of the bill, which covers prohibition against discrimination was a complete copy of fundamental rights as provided in the constitution of Pakistan and the chapter of principle of policy of the constitution.

“These prohibitions are generalised in the nature and provides no specific protection to the transgender community,” she clarified.

Section 5, similarly, refers to working of district magistrate but it was not clear whether the district magistrate represents the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the federal government or the provincial governments. Section 6, it was not clear either the federal government or provincial governments shall constitute district screening committees.

Sections 9 and 10 are also generalised statements where no proper mechanism has been provided for the protection and care of transgender. “The draft bill needs a complete review and should be made public,” she emphasised.

A senior official in the Ministry of Human Rights, who wished not to be named, provided his statement to a media agency as follows, “The text of the draft bill is the exact copy of a bill passed in India. Though the issue was raised, it was later told that a team of internationally-acclaimed legal experts have drafted the bill.”

The civil society organisations working for the rights and welfare of the transgender community have vehemently opposed the controversial draft bill and have decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court, Peshawar and Lahore high courts, if it is not withdrawn. Nadeem Kashish, the founder of the Shemale Association for Fundamental Rights (Safar) reacted that, “The bill should be drafted while considering the challenges being faced by the transgender community in Pakistan.”

Qamar Naseem, programme Coordinator Blue Veins, Transgender Rights Activists (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) said: “The bill could actually make the lives of the transgender community more difficult.”

“The law will require people to obtain a certificate from a screening committee that certified them as transgender,” while stressing further that, 'Who are they to decide whether I am transgender or not?”

Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah, who started the debate on the need to have legislation for transgender in the Senate, said: “We reject the draft of this bill which is being copied from India and want Pakistan to draft a new one based on Islamic values in the light of Quran and Sunnah.”