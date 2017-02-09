A Corps Commanders' Conference presided by Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday cited the unceased Indian ceasefire violations as threat to regional stability, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The 199th Corps Commanders' Conference accounted for a detailed review of security environment and challenges facing the country along the Line of Control and Working Boundary. The top military brass expressed satisfaction on progress of counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country.

Pakistan has repeatedly protested India's aggressive posturing which it maintains is a threat to regional peace.Afghanistan attacks

The forum condemned recent terror attacks in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and security forces in defeating terrorism.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber attacked Afghanistan’s Supreme Court just as staff were leaving work, killing at least 19 people and injuring 41 in the second attack on government institutions in under a month.