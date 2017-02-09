Don’t conspire against progress, PM asks rivals

Bhikki (Sheikhupura) - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said the country is definitely on road to progress and despite being mocked for cutting tapes for development projects while Panama case is pending with the Supreme Court, he will continue to launch and inaugurate new projects for the good of his people.

“Do not conspire against this country, instead play your part in the country’s progress,” he in a very polite tone advised his arch political rival Imran Khan without mentioning him.

He made these remarks during his visit to review the work progress at the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Plant at Bhikki near Sheikhupura that would generate 1,180 megawatts of electricity and is expected to be inaugurated within four to five weeks.

The prime minister lamented that while the entire world was appreciating the progress in Pakistan, the opposition was engaged in negative politics to undermine the achievements of his government.

“We are planning for the future [of the country] while my opponents have no clue what needs to be done to ensure a better future for our people,” he remarked, as he again urged them to join hands with him to become partner in improving the lot of the downtrodden.

He listed several positive achievements saying that all the energy projects were nearing completion in record time that was being acknowledged across the world.

“Not only this, we have ensured transparency and in fact saved huge amounts of people’s money by reducing the actual cost of the projects despite delays and difficulties faced in their launch. It is due to this that the target of completely eliminating the menace of loadshedding by the end of year 2018 had been pledged,” he said.

He said the efforts are underway to add 10,000 megawatts of electricity to the national system that would be enough to meet the national requirements. “It is due to our proper planning that loadshedding hours have been reduced to three to four as against 16 to 20 hours,” he added.

Premier Nawaz said when his government was toppled in 1999, the country had 1,200 megawatts of surplus electricity and “we were in a position to sell 1,000 megawatts to our eastern neighbor”.

He said while meeting the national requirement, the next target of his government was to reduce the prices of electricity so that the common man could be benefitted.

Recalling his government successes further, the prime minister said it was due to strong political measures that peace has returned to Karachi in particular and the menace of terrorism was eliminated from the country’s troubled areas.

Answering a question, the prime minister said two other Bhikki like projects - at Balloki and Havaili Lal Bahadur - were also in different stages of completion. He added that Bhasha and Dassu Dams would be launched in a short while, in addition to commissioning of Sahiwal and Port Qasim coal projects, Neelam Jhelum Hydel Project, Tarbela-4, and solar and wind projects.

Citing an example of delays in launching the projects, he said Neelam-Jhelum Project was estimated to cost Rs80 billion but due to unnecessary delay, it was now costing Rs250 billion.

He clarified that despite the fact that several projects were coming up in Punjab, their output would be integrated with the national grid so they will benefit all parts of the country.

Shunning negative propaganda of the opposition that development projects were Punjab centric, he said Rs27 billion were allocated for completion of long-pending Lowari Tunnel project and added that numerous other projects in other provinces were in different stages of completion including road-networks, motorways, metro, green line and bridges.

To a question, he said country’s progress could be gauged by the fact that Pakistan’s Stock Exchange was enjoying the status of being Number One in Asia and Number 5 in the world. “Is that not enough to believe that the country was on the path to progress?” he asked.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbez Sharif also spoke briefly, bucking up the Chinese engineers, their Pakistani counterparts, contractors and workers for efficient work at the Bhikki Plant saying it would save Rs237 billion within a span of 30 years.

He said so far 83 percent of work has been completed on this project which would be producing 716 megawatts of electricity before the summer of 2017 - that would be landmark achievement.

The chief minister said he would speak at length about the positive points of this project when he would visit here with the prime minister on its inauguration which was just weeks away.

The prime minister, chief minister, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and accompanying guests were given a briefing by the project chairman Ahad Cheema, highlighting the positive aspects of the Bhikki Plant and different stages of its completion. He stressed that due to efficiency of all the companies involved in the project, it is expected to complete on time with massive saving in the cost of the project.

Federal secretary for water and power, members of parliament, local members of the Punjab Assembly and chief executives of the companies involved in the project were also present during the briefing session. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was led to several spots of the project where he could see the work in progress.

When the prime minister had come to lay the foundation of the Bhikki project the entire areas was largely agrarian with few employment opportunities in other sectors of economy. But now, with massive activities in progress round the clock, a large number of locals have secured jobs in the construction of the project and hundreds more would get employment once the plant nears its full production capacity.

Don’t conspire against progress, PM asks rivals





our staff reporter