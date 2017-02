At least four people were killed and 12 injured in a road accident on Thursday, reported Waqt News.

The accident occurred when a commuter bus overturned in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The incident took place in the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station, near Baitul Mukaram Masjid.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and took the bodies for medico-legal formalities.