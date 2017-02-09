SIALKOT-Mr Mihaita Ene, the first secretary at Embassy of Romania in Pakistan, has stressed a need for promoting bilateral trade relations.

He said that business-to-business contacts between Pakistani and Romanian businessmen would further boost the mutual trade ties. He stated this while addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The Romanian envoy discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters and invited them to divert their business activities to Romania and participate in international trade fairs and exhibitions being held in Romania in near future. He revealed that Romania is a culturally rich country with great history and is one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union (EU).

On the occasion, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said that Romanian market has great potential for Sialkot made products.

“Trade is at the heart of what we do at Sialkot, and for us trade and development go hand-in-hand. Our purpose is to make sure benefits of trade spreads to all, and that it reaches its full potential. In this regard, the SCCI has played a key role in facilitating business and enabling social sector development,” the SCCI president added.

MEDICAL CAMP: A non-profit organisation held medical camp for cancer tests at Sialkot. A large number of females, senior cancer health experts, exporters and philanthropists attended the camp. On the occasion, health experts educated the visiting females about the breast cancer, its hazards, prevention and medical treatment as well.