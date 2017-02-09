OKARA-Legal experts said that the cooperation between the bench and the bar is a must to administer justice, and urged the senior counsels to train the young lawyers on both the ethical and professional lines.

They were speaking during a seminar held in the Quaid-i-Azam bar hall. The speakers included: Professor Riaz Ahmad Dogar, Senior Civil Judge Nadia Siddique Asad, DBA President Syed Zahid Bokhari, members of Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Akhtar Hussain Bhatti and Syed Ali Riaz kirmani. They said that presently the situation in the court rooms was deteriorating due to the behaviour of lawyers as they were not observing the dignity of the court during the proceedings.

It was said that if such behaviour was not checked by the bars, the deteriorating system would ultimately lead to the law of jungle because the lawyers had taken the aptitude of asserting their will and wishes instead of advancing the legal arguments according to the law. Ms Nadia Saddique said that 55 cases were fixed for hearing while only 10 advocates appeared in the court, showing their interest in the profession. She added that it leads to delay in the administration of justice.

It was said that the attitude of lawyers after the 2007 movement of the restoration of the superior judiciary has worsened and presently the system was dying. The lawyers must avoid strikes for the better administration of justice, she said.

TWO ATTACKED BY RIVALS: Two men were shot at and injured by rivals here the other day. According to police, the accused Ayub Bhatti and Asad Bhatti along with 11 accomplices barged into the house of Muhammad Aslam in Rahat Town and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Resultantly, Muhammad Amir Khalid and Owais Ali got injured critically and were shifted to hospital. The B-Division Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

THEFT: A house was swept by thieves while a man was deprived of gold ornaments by his relative here the other day. According to police, thieves swept a house here in 50/3R Village. Ghulam Rasool, a resident of 50/3R Village, went to see his relatives the other night. In his absence, unidentified thieves stole Rs35,000, jewellery and other valuables from the house. The B-Division Police registered a case.